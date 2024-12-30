Paterson Resources Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Paterson Resources (AU:PSL) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Paterson Resources has announced a change in its director’s securities interests, with Matthew Bull’s 2,000,000 Performance Rights lapsing. This leaves Bull holding 19,821,430 fully paid ordinary shares and 9,821,429 unlisted options, signaling a streamlined focus on existing share assets. Investors may find this development indicative of strategic adjustments within the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:PSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.