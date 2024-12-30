Paterson Resources Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Paterson Resources (AU:PSL) has released an update.
Paterson Resources has announced a change in its director’s securities interests, with Matthew Bull’s 2,000,000 Performance Rights lapsing. This leaves Bull holding 19,821,430 fully paid ordinary shares and 9,821,429 unlisted options, signaling a streamlined focus on existing share assets. Investors may find this development indicative of strategic adjustments within the company’s leadership.
