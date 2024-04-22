Patagonia Lithium Spots Key Mining Targets in Brazil

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Limited has announced the identification of high-priority exploration targets in Brazil, using advanced techniques such as geophysics, artificial intelligence, and machine data analysis. The company has found promising areas for lithium in pegmatites and rare earth elements in ionic clays or carbonatites across various concessions in the states of Minas Gerais and Goiás. This discovery could potentially enhance the resource base of the regions and contribute to the growing lithium and rare earth markets.

