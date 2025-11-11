Passing of One Media Group’s Honorary Chairman

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

One Media Group Limited ( (HK:0426) ) has provided an announcement.

One Media Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the passing of Tan Sri Datuk Sir Tiong Hiew King, who was a substantial shareholder and honorary chairman. The board expressed deep sorrow and gratitude for his contributions to the company. This announcement may impact the company’s leadership dynamics and could have implications for stakeholders as they adjust to this change.

More about One Media Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 411,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$28.06M

