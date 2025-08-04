Passing of Executive Director at National United Resources Holdings Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

National United Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0254) ) has provided an update.

National United Resources Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has announced the passing of Mr. Qiu Keshan, an executive director who served since April 2022. The board expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to Mr. Qiu’s family, acknowledging his valuable contributions to the company.

More about National United Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,580,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$158M

For detailed information about 0254 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue