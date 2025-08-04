Pasquarelli Auto Updates Key Information Document for Warrants

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Pasquarelli Auto SpA ( (IT:PSQ) ).

Pasquarelli Auto has updated the Key Information Document (KID) for its ‘Warrant Pasquarelli 2023-2026’ and notified Consob as per regulatory requirements. This update aims to enhance transparency and comparability of financial products for investors, aligning with European regulations on PRIIPs. The update reflects Pasquarelli Auto’s commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance and providing clear information to stakeholders, potentially strengthening its market position.

More about Pasquarelli Auto SpA

Pasquarelli Auto S.p.A. is a comprehensive mobility provider, engaged in the trade of new and used cars and commercial vehicles, rentals, and the sale of spare parts. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, the company operates through its brand SecondLife and offers a wide range of automotive brands, including Audi, Volkswagen, and several Chinese brands. It has a strong presence in Italy with 15 sales points and has shown significant growth, with a production value of €361.4 million in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 34,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

