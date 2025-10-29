Pasofino Gold Secures Shareholder Approval and Advances Dugbe Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pasofino Gold ( (TSE:VEIN) ) is now available.

Pasofino Gold Limited announced that all proposals were approved at its annual general and special meeting, including the re-appointment of auditors, election of directors, and re-approval of the long-term incentive plan. The company is advancing its Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, with plans to update the feasibility study to support project financing and commence construction in 2026, aiming to strengthen its position in the gold mining industry.

Pasofino Gold Limited is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits. The company is primarily involved in the Dugbe Gold Project located in southern Liberia, which is part of the Birimian Supergroup known for hosting significant West African gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 62,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$66.06M

