Pasinex Secures Full Ownership of Sarikaya Zinc Project, Plans Development

Pasinex Resources has received approval from Türkiye’s General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs for full ownership of the Sarikaya zinc project. With this approval, the company plans to begin exploration and mine development activities, aiming for small-scale production by mid-2026. The Sarikaya project, characterized by high-grade zinc deposits, is strategically located near Pasinex’s existing operations, offering operational synergies. The company’s near-term development plan includes appointing key personnel, conducting environmental assessments, and starting underground drilling. This initiative is expected to strengthen Pasinex’s position as a leading zinc producer in Türkiye.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PSE is a Underperform.

Pasinex Resources is under severe financial pressure with no revenue and high leverage, which are significant red flags. Strong technical indicators provide some short-term price momentum, but the negative valuation and financial performance outweigh these positive signals, resulting in a low overall score.

More about Pasinex Resources

Pasinex Resources Limited is a growing, zinc-focused mining company based in Toronto, Canada. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of high-grade zinc projects, primarily focusing on the Central Anatolian zinc belt in Türkiye. Pasinex leverages its strategic location and experienced local team to advance its mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 90,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$18.03M

