Pasinex Resources Settles Debt with Share Issuance

Pasinex Resources ( (TSE:PSE) ) has issued an announcement.

Pasinex Resources Limited has issued over 28 million common shares to settle a debt of approximately C$2.16 million with various creditors, including related parties, to improve its financial position by reducing liabilities. This transaction, which involves related parties, is exempt from certain regulatory requirements and reflects the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial standing and operational capacity.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PSE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PSE is a Underperform.

Pasinex Resources is under severe financial pressure with no revenue and high leverage, which are significant red flags. Strong technical indicators provide some short-term price momentum, but the negative valuation and financial performance outweigh these positive signals, resulting in a low overall score.

More about Pasinex Resources

Pasinex Resources Limited is a Toronto-based mining company focused on zinc production. It operates the Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine in Türkiye through its joint venture Horzum AŞ and holds interests in the Gunman Project in Nevada and the Sarikaya license in Türkiye. The company aims to explore and extract high-grade ore, driving growth and value for stakeholders while maintaining high safety and environmental standards.

Average Trading Volume: 46,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.4M

