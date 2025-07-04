Partners Value Investments Announces Ten-for-One Unit and Share Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Partners Value Investments LP Partnership Units ( ($TSE:PVF.UN) ) has issued an update.

Partners Value Investments L.P. and Partners Value Investments Inc. have announced a ten-for-one unit and share split to enhance liquidity and accessibility for individual holders. The split will not alter the rights or proportional ownership of holders and is not expected to have tax implications for Canadian and US stakeholders. The adjusted units and shares will begin trading on a post-split basis on August 11, 2025, with no action required from holders.

More about Partners Value Investments LP Partnership Units

YTD Price Performance: -51.45%

Average Trading Volume: 634

Find detailed analytics on PVF.UN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue