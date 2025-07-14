Partners Group Announces New Investment in Techem’s Growth Phase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Princess Private Equity Holding ( (GB:PEY) ) has issued an update.

Partners Group Private Equity Limited has announced a new transaction involving Techem, an international provider of digitally enabled solutions for the real estate sector. Although the initial sale did not close as planned, a consortium led by Partners Group will invest in Techem’s next growth phase, valuing the company at an enterprise value of around EUR 6.7 billion. PGPE Ltd will reinvest approximately EUR 18 million to retain participation in Techem’s future growth, while the majority of proceeds from the transaction are expected to be distributed in the second half of 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Techem’s position as a leading digital-first provider of submetering solutions in Europe, with growth driven by digitization and expansion of complementary offerings.

Partners Group Private Equity Limited (PGPE Ltd), formerly known as Princess Private Equity Holding Limited, is an investment holding company founded in 1999 and domiciled in Guernsey. It specializes in private equity direct investments and is managed by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with over USD 150 billion under management. PGPE Ltd aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield and is traded on the London Stock Exchange.

