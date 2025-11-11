Parkway Life REIT Streamlines Structure with Subsidiary Dissolution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment ( (SG:C2PU) ) has shared an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust has dissolved four of its wholly-owned subsidiaries in France as part of an internal restructuring to streamline its group holding structure. This dissolution is not expected to materially impact the net tangible assets or distributions per unit for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:C2PU) stock is a Buy with a S$4.97 price target.

More about Parkway Life Real Estate Investment

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Parkway Trust Management Limited, operates in the real estate investment industry. It focuses on healthcare and healthcare-related real estate assets, providing investors with stable returns through its portfolio of properties across Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 985,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$2.64B

For detailed information about C2PU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

