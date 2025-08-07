Parkson Retail Group Announces Lease Termination in Beijing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Parkson Retail Group ( (HK:3368) ).

Parkson Retail Group Limited has announced the early termination of a lease agreement for properties located in Beijing, China, effective from January 1, 2026. This decision will result in the derecognition of approximately RMB127.1 million in right-of-use assets, as per IFRS 16, and is considered a disposal of assets under Hong Kong’s listing rules. The company will also incur a penalty of RMB11.7 million as part of this termination. This move could impact the company’s financial statements and operational strategy, signaling a shift in its asset management approach.

More about Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the retail industry. The Group operates through its subsidiaries, focusing on providing retail services in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 3,018,452

Current Market Cap: HK$295.1M

For detailed information about 3368 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue