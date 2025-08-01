Parke Bancorp Extends Stock Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Parke Bancorp ( (PKBK) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, Parke Bancorp announced an extension of its stock repurchase program, initially set to expire on August 2, 2025. The program, which allows for the repurchase of up to 5% of the company’s outstanding common stock, will now continue until February 2, 2026, unless the 5% threshold is met sooner. This extension reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with repurchases conducted under SEC regulations and market conditions.

Parke Bancorp’s high overall score is driven by strong financial performance and an attractive valuation. The technical analysis supports a positive outlook, although overbought indicators suggest potential near-term volatility. Lack of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

More about Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc., incorporated in January 2005, operates Parke Bank, which commenced operations in January 1999. The bank is a full-service commercial bank providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses primarily in Gloucester, Atlantic, and Cape May counties in New Jersey, as well as Philadelphia and surrounding counties in Pennsylvania. Parke Bank has multiple branch offices in New Jersey and Philadelphia, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC. Parke Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol ‘PKBK’.

Average Trading Volume: 21,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $244.6M

