Park National Announces Merger with First Citizens

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Park National ( (PRK) ).

Park National Corporation has announced its intention to merge with First Citizens Bancshares, Inc., a move that is expected to bring strategic gains and cost savings. The company plans to file a Registration Statement with the SEC to facilitate the issuance of shares for the proposed transaction, emphasizing the importance for shareholders and investors to review the relevant documents when available.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRK) stock is a Hold with a $162.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Park National stock, see the PRK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 61 reflects a mixed outlook for Park National. The most significant factor is the strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and balance sheet stability. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and cash flow challenges pose risks. The valuation is attractive, with a reasonable P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield, providing some support to the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on PRK stock, click here.

More about Park National

Average Trading Volume: 54,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.51B

See more insights into PRK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue