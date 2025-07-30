Parex Resources Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Declares Q3 Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Parex Resources ( (TSE:PXT) ).

Parex Resources reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, driven by favorable crude differentials and operational efficiency, with a funds flow of $105 million. The company declared a Q3 2025 dividend of C$0.385 per share and highlighted successful exploration in the Southern Llanos, expecting increased production by year-end.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PXT) stock is a Hold with a C$15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Parex Resources stock, see the TSE:PXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PXT is a Outperform.

Parex Resources demonstrates strong operational efficiency and a robust balance sheet, with its valuation further supported by an attractive P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest potential overbought conditions, which may imply caution in the short term. Recent corporate events reinforce a strategic focus and strong shareholder confidence.

More about Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company is primarily engaged in activities in the Southern Llanos region, aiming to enhance production through efficient operational strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 649,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.49B

