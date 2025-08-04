ParaZero Technologies Reports Preliminary H1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. ( (PRZO) ) has provided an update.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2025, revealing expected revenues of approximately $350,000, an increase from $283,000 in the same period of 2024. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately $4.8 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $5.3 million the previous year. These results, based on estimates and subject to financial closing procedures, highlight ParaZero’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial performance within the aerospace defense industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRZO is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant financial challenges faced by ParaZero Technologies Ltd., including consistent losses and high leverage. Despite some short-term technical strength, the negative valuation metrics and lack of income prospects weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness. Investors should be cautious and consider the high financial risk associated with the company’s current position.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. is an aerospace defense company specializing in smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014, the company is recognized for its advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. Its product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system.

Average Trading Volume: 1,410,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.96M

