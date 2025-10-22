ParaZero Secures Major Order for Defense Drones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. ( (PRZO) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. announced a significant purchase order with Airobotics Ltd. for its advanced safety systems, marking an expansion of their ongoing collaboration. This order underscores the growing acceptance of ParaZero’s safety solutions in the defense and homeland security sectors, enhancing the company’s position in the booming drone defense market.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRZO) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ParaZero Technologies Ltd. stock, see the PRZO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRZO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative equity. Weak technical indicators and a negative P/E ratio further contribute to the low score, reflecting the company’s ongoing struggles and the need for strategic improvements.

More about ParaZero Technologies Ltd.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. is an aerospace defense company that specializes in smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014, the company is recognized for its advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. Its product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system.

Average Trading Volume: 935,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.08M

