ParaZero Secures Major Order for Anti-Drone Systems

On October 24, 2025, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. announced securing a significant order for its DefendAir counter-UAS solutions from a major global defense corporation. This order highlights the importance of ParaZero’s DefendAir system in the anti-drone defense market, showcasing its capabilities with a 100% interception success rate in previous trials. The partnership with a leading Israeli defense corporation underscores ParaZero’s growing role in the global Counter-UAS market, positioning the company for further expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRZO) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ParaZero Technologies Ltd. stock, see the PRZO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRZO is a Neutral.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative equity. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation reflects high risk with ongoing losses. Improvements in financial health and operational efficiency are critical for enhancing the stock’s outlook.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. is an aerospace defense company that specializes in smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Established in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, the company is a leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. Its product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system, DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform, and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system.

Average Trading Volume: 980,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.46M

