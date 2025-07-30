Paras Petrofils Announces Change in Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Paras Petrofils Limited ( (IN:PARASPETRO) ) is now available.

Paras Petrofils Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Shalu Sarraf from her role as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective from the close of business on July 30, 2025. This change in key managerial personnel is due to Ms. Sarraf’s relocation out of the city, and it may impact the company’s compliance and governance operations until a successor is appointed.

More about Paras Petrofils Limited

Paras Petrofils Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and distribution of petrochemical-based textile products. The company is based in Surat, Gujarat, and is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the textile sector.

Average Trading Volume: 61,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 815.5M INR

For an in-depth examination of PARASPETRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue