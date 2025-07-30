Paramount Resources Boosts 2025 Production Guidance with Early Alhambra Plant Start-Up

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paramount Resources ( (TSE:POU) ) has issued an announcement.

Paramount Resources Ltd. reported its second quarter 2025 results, highlighting the early start-up of its Alhambra Plant in Willesden Green, which has led to an increase in production guidance for the year. The company’s sales volumes averaged 31,631 Boe/d, with significant contributions from the Duvernay formation. The early completion of the Alhambra Plant is expected to enhance production capacity, with annual sales volumes now projected to be between 38,500 and 42,500 Boe/d. Paramount maintains a strong financial position with net cash of $501 million and an undrawn credit facility, while also declaring a dividend for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:POU) stock is a Hold with a C$34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paramount Resources stock, see the TSE:POU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:POU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:POU is a Neutral.

Paramount Resources’ strong profitability and strategic corporate actions boost its stock appeal, despite revenue declines and cash flow challenges. Positive technical trends and a low valuation suggest potential upside, while recent asset sales and dividends enhance investor confidence.

More about Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company is engaged in developing resources in regions such as Central Alberta and Kaybob, with a significant emphasis on the Duvernay formation. Paramount is involved in the production of various hydrocarbons, including shale gas, conventional natural gas, condensate, and other natural gas liquids.

Average Trading Volume: 417,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.12B

