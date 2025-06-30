Paragon Banking Group Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) has issued an announcement.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has announced its current capital structure, which includes 204,404,960 ordinary shares, with 6,292,698 shares held in treasury, resulting in 198,112,262 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company as per FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Buy with a £875.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking and lending services. The company offers a range of financial products, including savings accounts, loans, and mortgages, catering to both individual and business customers.

Average Trading Volume: 370,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.82B

