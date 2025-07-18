Paragon Banking Group PLC Director Shareholding Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) has issued an announcement.

Paragon Banking Group PLC announced a director shareholding update involving the sale of 5,000 ordinary shares by Jennifer Tudor, closely associated with Hugo Tudor, a person discharging managerial responsibilities. Following this transaction, Hugo Tudor retains a beneficial interest in 49,790 ordinary shares. The transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £9.498 per share. This update reflects ongoing changes in the shareholding structure of the company’s leadership, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Buy with a £950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paragon Banking Group PLC stock, see the GB:PAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services. The company offers a range of financial products, including savings accounts, loans, and mortgages, catering to both individual and business clients.

Average Trading Volume: 339,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.84B

