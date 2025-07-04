Paragon Banking Group Initiates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) has provided an announcement.

Paragon Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of 45,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Buy with a £875.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paragon Banking Group PLC stock, see the GB:PAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services. The company offers a range of financial products, including savings accounts, loans, and mortgages, catering to both individual and business clients.

Average Trading Volume: 356,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.79B

