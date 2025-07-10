Paragon Banking Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 55,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 948.9792p per share. This move is part of a larger £50 million buyback initiative announced in June 2025, aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Buy with a £950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paragon Banking Group PLC stock, see the GB:PAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PAG stock, click here.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of banking services, including savings and lending products. The company is known for its emphasis on specialist lending and has a significant presence in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 339,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.83B

See more data about PAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue