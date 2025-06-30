Paragon Banking Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ).

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, acquiring 45,000 of its ordinary shares through UBS AG London Branch as part of a £50 million buyback program announced earlier in June 2025. The purchase, conducted across multiple trading venues, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with implications for voting rights and transparency regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Buy with a £875.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paragon Banking Group PLC stock, see the GB:PAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PAG stock, click here.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking and lending services. The company is involved in providing savings and lending products, with a market focus on personal and commercial banking solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 370,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.82B

See more insights into PAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue