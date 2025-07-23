Paragon Banking Group Advances £50M Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ).

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 55,000 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 956.0935p. This move is part of a larger £50 million buyback program announced earlier, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Following this purchase, the company holds over 7 million shares in treasury, with the remaining shares representing the total voting rights. This strategic buyback is likely to impact the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder returns positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Buy with a £875.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services. It offers a range of products including savings accounts, loans, and mortgages, with a market focus on both individual and business clients.

Average Trading Volume: 337,099

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.86B

