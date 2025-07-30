Paragon Banking Group Advances £50 Million Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) has shared an announcement.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 99,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 888.4390p. This move is part of a broader £50 million buyback initiative announced earlier in June 2025, and it aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Buy with a £950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paragon Banking Group PLC stock, see the GB:PAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking and lending services. The company is known for its comprehensive range of financial products, including mortgages, loans, and savings accounts, catering to both individual and business clients.

Average Trading Volume: 344,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.84B

