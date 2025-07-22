Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Expands ASX Quotation with New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals ( (AU:PAR) ) has shared an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited announced the issuance of 1,708 ordinary fully paid securities to be quoted on the ASX, effective July 22, 2025. This move indicates an expansion of the company’s financial instruments, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing additional resources for its operational and strategic initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PAR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target.

More about Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and commercializing therapies for unmet medical needs. The company is primarily engaged in creating treatments for musculoskeletal disorders and rare diseases, with a market focus on innovative drug solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 900,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$166.9M



