Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Announces Change in Substantial Shareholder Status

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals ( (AU:PAR) ) has shared an update.

Paul Rennie, a significant shareholder in Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, has ceased to be a substantial holder as of October 30, 2025, due to dilution from the conversion of convertible notes. This change affects over 20 million ordinary shares, impacting the company’s shareholder structure and potentially its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PAR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals stock, see the AU:PAR Stock Forecast page.

More about Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of therapies for inflammatory diseases. The company is known for its work on repurposing existing drugs to treat new indications, particularly in the area of musculoskeletal disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,120,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$150M

