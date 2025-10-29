Parabellum Resources Receives Drilling Approvals for Miandetta

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Parabellum Resources Ltd. ( (AU:PBL) ) has issued an announcement.

Parabellum Resources Limited has received approvals to commence a shallow Air Core drilling program at its Miandetta target, part of the Redlands Project in New South Wales. This program aims to test the continuity and potential extensions of nickel and cobalt mineralization, with completion expected by December 2025. The results could lead to the conversion of the current Exploration Target into a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base and positioning in the industry.

Parabellum Resources Limited is a company involved in the exploration of precious and base metals, with a focus on projects located in New South Wales, Australia. The company is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in the metals sector.

