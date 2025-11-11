Pantoro Gold’s Managing Director Sells Shares, Retains Majority Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pantoro Gold Limited ( (AU:PNR) ) just unveiled an update.

Pantoro Gold Limited announced that its Managing Director, Paul Cmrlec, has sold 220,000 ordinary shares to meet personal obligations, retaining approximately 75% of his shareholding. This transaction was conducted in compliance with the company’s Securities Trading Policy, and Mr. Cmrlec maintains a significant interest in the company, holding 676,281 shares directly or through associated entities. The sale is a minor adjustment in his holdings and is not expected to impact the company’s operations or market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNR) stock is a Buy with a A$6.24 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pantoro Gold Limited stock, see the AU:PNR Stock Forecast page.

More about Pantoro Gold Limited

Pantoro Gold is a Western Australia-based gold producer focused on maximizing the potential of its wholly-owned Norseman Gold Project, recognized as one of the highest-grade goldfields in Australia. The company is dedicated to achieving long-term growth through operational excellence and strategic exploration within the WA mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,638,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.91B

See more data about PNR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue