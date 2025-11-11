Pantoro Gold’s Managing Director Sells Shares, Retains Majority Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Pantoro Gold Limited ( (AU:PNR) ) just unveiled an update.
Pantoro Gold Limited announced that its Managing Director, Paul Cmrlec, has sold 220,000 ordinary shares to meet personal obligations, retaining approximately 75% of his shareholding. This transaction was conducted in compliance with the company’s Securities Trading Policy, and Mr. Cmrlec maintains a significant interest in the company, holding 676,281 shares directly or through associated entities. The sale is a minor adjustment in his holdings and is not expected to impact the company’s operations or market position.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNR) stock is a Buy with a A$6.24 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pantoro Gold Limited stock, see the AU:PNR Stock Forecast page.
More about Pantoro Gold Limited
Pantoro Gold is a Western Australia-based gold producer focused on maximizing the potential of its wholly-owned Norseman Gold Project, recognized as one of the highest-grade goldfields in Australia. The company is dedicated to achieving long-term growth through operational excellence and strategic exploration within the WA mining sector.
Average Trading Volume: 2,638,369
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$1.91B
