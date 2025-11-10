Pantoro Gold Director Sells Shares, Maintains Strong Company Support

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Pantoro Gold Limited ( (AU:PNR) ).

Pantoro Gold Limited announced that Non-Executive Director Kevin Maloney sold 1,074,890 ordinary shares to meet personal obligations, a small portion of his total holdings. Despite the sale, Maloney retains a significant interest in the company and remains supportive of its growth strategy and the gold market. The transaction was conducted according to the company’s Securities Trading Policy, and Maloney’s continued involvement with the Norseman Gold Project underscores his commitment to its development.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNR) stock is a Buy with a A$6.24 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pantoro Gold Limited stock, see the AU:PNR Stock Forecast page.

More about Pantoro Gold Limited

Pantoro Gold is a Western Australia-based gold producer focused on the Norseman Gold Project, known for being one of the highest-grade goldfields in Australia. The company is committed to long-term growth through operational excellence and strategic exploration within the WA mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 216.99%

Average Trading Volume: 2,638,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.91B

Learn more about PNR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue