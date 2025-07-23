Panther Metals Strengthens Advisory Board with Strategic Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Panther Metals Plc ( (GB:PALM) ) has provided an announcement.

Panther Metals Plc has announced the appointment of Kerem Usenmez to its Advisory Board, bringing his extensive experience in mining and leadership to the company. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s operations and value proposition, particularly for the Winston Project, which is poised for significant growth and exploration opportunities. The project has strong economic potential, with a feasibility study indicating substantial EBITDA and NPV, supported by robust local and governmental backing.

Panther Metals Plc is an exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada. The company primarily deals with high-grade, advanced stage polymetallic zinc, copper, and precious metal properties, with a significant focus on the Winston Project.

