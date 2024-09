Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd has announced the issue of 19,528,854 unquoted options expiring on September 24, 2027, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing. These securities are part of a transaction previously announced and will remain unquoted on the ASX. The release emphasizes the company’s expansion of potential financial instruments available for investors.

