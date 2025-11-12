Panther Metals Ltd. Announces Entitlement Offer to Raise $816,745

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ) is now available.

Panther Metals Ltd. has announced a pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to its eligible shareholders, allowing them to purchase one new share for every three existing shares at a price of $0.008 per share. This offer aims to raise approximately $816,745 before costs, and it is open from November 12 to November 21, 2025. The company emphasizes that the shares offered are speculative, and the document does not contain all the information necessary for an informed investment decision.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,391,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.68M

