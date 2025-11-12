Panther Metals Announces Entitlement Offer to Fund Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ) has provided an announcement.

Panther Metals Ltd has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $816,745. The funds will be used for further exploration and evaluation of existing projects and for working capital. Shareholders outside Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are ineligible to participate due to regulatory costs.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Panther Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and evaluation activities. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker PNT.

Average Trading Volume: 5,391,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.68M

