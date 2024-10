Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has repurchased 15,000 shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing its total holdings to 1,241,500 shares, which accounts for 1.06% of its share capital. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back up to NOK 100 million worth of shares, signaling confidence in its market position.

