Pandox AB Completes Strategic Acquisition of Dalata Hotel Group

Pandox AB ( ($SE:PNDX.B) ) has shared an update.

Pandox AB has completed the acquisition of Dalata Hotel Group plc, strengthening its position as a leading hotel property owner in Europe. The acquisition, valued at approximately MEUR 1,700, enhances Pandox’s market presence in the UK and Ireland and is expected to significantly boost rental income and cash earnings. The transaction involves a strategic partnership with Scandic Hotel Group, which will operate the acquired properties under long-term leases. This move is anticipated to create substantial value for Pandox and its stakeholders, with an increase in earnings and net asset value.

More about Pandox AB

Pandox AB is a leading hotel property owner in Europe, specializing in owning and operating high-quality hotel properties. The company focuses on the upper price segment and has a significant presence in dynamic hotel markets such as the UK and Ireland.

YTD Price Performance: 4.39%

Average Trading Volume: 174,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK37.83B

