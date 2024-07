Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Limited has underscored its strategic approach by securing the high-grade Rosario Copper Project, focusing on metals crucial for electrification and situating projects in low-cost, high-margin jurisdictions. The company is positioning itself to be a competitive low-cost producer amidst favorable supply and demand dynamics.

