Pan American Energy Advances Tharsis Project with Key Data Collection

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pan American Energy ( (TSE:PNRG) ) just unveiled an update.

Pan American Energy Corp. has successfully completed its 2025 preliminary field program at the Tharsis Project in the Northwest Territories. The program gathered essential geological, magnetic, and bathymetric data, which will guide upcoming drill planning. The findings suggest the Squalus Lake complex has significant rare earth potential, enhancing the company’s exploration efforts and positioning in the critical metals market.

More about Pan American Energy

Pan American Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties containing battery and critical metals in North America. The company has a significant interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 11,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$10.9M

Find detailed analytics on PNRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue