Pan African Resources Notified of Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

Pan African Resources ( (GB:PAF) ) has provided an update.

Pan African Resources has been notified of a change in major holdings by Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, a significant shareholder registered in South Africa, which has adjusted its voting rights in the company. The voting rights have decreased from 15.28% to 14.97%, indicating a minor reduction in their stake, potentially impacting voting dynamics and shareholder influence.

More about Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry, specializing in gold mining. It focuses on mineral exploration and development, with a significant market presence in South Africa.

YTD Price Performance: 6.84%

Average Trading Volume: 3,490,386

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £676.3M

