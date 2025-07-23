Pampa Energía’s Credit Rating Upgraded by Moody’s

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pampa Energia SA ( (PAM) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 23, 2025, Pampa Energía S.A. announced that Moody’s Ratings has upgraded its credit rating from ‘Caa1’ to ‘B2’ with a stable outlook. This upgrade follows the improvement in Argentina’s credit rating in both foreign and local currency, reflecting positively on Pampa’s financial stability and market perception.

Spark’s Take on PAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PAM is a Neutral.

Pampa Energia’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance, particularly in profitability and balance sheet strength, despite cash flow challenges. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while the valuation appears attractive, offering potential upside. The earnings call provided positive insights into power generation and strategic projects, though challenges in cash flow and the E&P business were noted.

More about Pampa Energia SA

Pampa Energía S.A. is a leading energy company based in Argentina, focusing on the production and distribution of electricity and other energy-related services. The company plays a significant role in the Argentine energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 188,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.82B

