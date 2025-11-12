Palvella Therapeutics Expands Rare Disease Pipeline

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. ( (PVLA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.
Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for serious, rare skin diseases lacking FDA-approved treatments, utilizing its proprietary QTORIN™ platform. In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Palvella highlighted the expansion of its rare disease pipeline, which now includes QTORIN™-derived product candidates targeting four serious skin diseases. The company remains on track with its clinical trials, expecting top-line results for its Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in the coming months. Financially, Palvella reported cash and cash equivalents of $63.6 million, which are expected to fund operations into the second half of 2027. The company’s research and development expenses increased significantly due to ongoing clinical trials, resulting in a net loss of $11.3 million for the quarter. Looking ahead, Palvella anticipates a catalyst-rich period with potential regulatory approvals and further clinical developments, aiming to become a leading biopharmaceutical company in the rare skin disease sector.