Palo Alto Networks Announces Merger with CyberArk

Palo Alto Networks ( (PANW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Palo Alto Networks announced a merger agreement with CyberArk Software Ltd., aiming to enhance its platformization strategy by integrating identity security. The merger is expected to be accretive to revenue growth and gross margin immediately post-close, with significant synergy potential through cross-selling opportunities to Palo Alto’s extensive customer base.

The most recent analyst rating on (PANW) stock is a Buy with a $217.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Palo Alto Networks stock, see the PANW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PANW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PANW is a Outperform.

Palo Alto Networks’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights drive a high stock score. Despite high valuation concerns, the company’s strategic focus on next-generation security and AI positions it well for sustainable growth, while technical indicators suggest stable market sentiment.

More about Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a leading company in the cybersecurity industry, providing next-generation firewall, SASE, cloud security, and SOC automation solutions. The company has evolved over the years to become a cybersecurity leader with a strong revenue run rate and a broad range of security offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 4,934,302

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $136.4B

