Palisades Goldcorp Announces Major Discovery

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSE:PALI) has released an update.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. has reported a significant new discovery at their Queensway project in Newfoundland and Labrador, identified as ‘Iceberg Alley’ within the Keats Baseline Fault Zone, by New Found Gold Corp., in which Palisades holds a substantial equity interest. The discovery was confirmed through 38 diamond drill holes, part of a broader program that included 114 holes. Palisades, a resource investment company, targets junior companies in the resource sector and holds a diverse portfolio including a 24.70% interest in New Found Gold Corp.

