Palisade Bio’s Phase 1 Study on PALI-2108: A New Hope for Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

Palisade Bio, Inc. ((PALI)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Palisade Bio, Inc. has completed a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics Study of PALI-2108 in Healthy Volunteers and Open-Label Study of a Patient Cohort With Ulcerative Colitis. The study aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PALI-2108, a novel PDE4 inhibitor prodrug, in healthy volunteers and ulcerative colitis (UC) patients. This research is significant as it explores a new treatment option for UC, focusing on targeted delivery to minimize side effects.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested PALI-2108, an oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to activate in the colon. This targeted approach aims to treat UC by reducing systemic exposure and potential side effects.

Study Design: The study was interventional, randomized, and employed a parallel assignment model. It was double-blind with triple masking, involving participants, care providers, and investigators. The primary purpose was treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 5, 2024, and the last update was submitted on July 28, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and completion of the study, providing a timeline for investors to gauge the development stage of PALI-2108.

Market Implications: The completion of this study could positively influence Palisade Bio’s stock performance by demonstrating progress in developing a novel UC treatment. This update may also affect investor sentiment, as successful results could position the company favorably against competitors in the UC treatment market.

Closing Sentence: The study is completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue