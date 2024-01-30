Palisade Bio Shares Updates and Drug Candidate Progress

Palisade Bio (PALI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Palisade Bio, Inc. disclosed a video featuring discussions by the CEO and Chief Medical Officer on the company’s recent developments, with the link provided for access. Additionally, they announced the presentation of promising preclinical data for their lead drug candidate, PALI-2108, at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress, with the press release and poster available on the company’s website. This information is furnished and not filed or incorporated by reference into any securities filings, except as explicitly stated.

