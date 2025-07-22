Paladin Energy Reports Record Production and Strategic Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paladin Energy Ltd ( (AU:PDN) ) has provided an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd reported a 33% increase in uranium production at its Langer Heinrich Mine for the quarter ending June 2025, marking the highest quarterly throughput in the mine’s history. The company also achieved significant milestones with its Patterson Lake South Project, including the acceptance of its Final Environmental Impact Statement by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. Additionally, Paladin appointed Paul Hemburrow as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective September 2025. The company maintained strong financial health with cash reserves of US$89.0M and an undrawn US$50M debt facility. Paladin’s commitment to safety and sustainability was evident as it exceeded safety targets and continued community investments, including a breast cancer clinic in Namibia.

Paladin Energy Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on uranium production. The company is known for its Langer Heinrich Mine and is involved in projects like the Patterson Lake South Project. It emphasizes safety, sustainability, and community investment, with a significant presence in Namibia.

