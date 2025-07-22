Paladin Energy Reports Mixed Cash Flow Amid Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paladin Energy Ltd ( (AU:PDN) ) has issued an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $18.4 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to production costs and administrative expenses. Despite these outflows, the company managed a positive cash flow from investing activities, largely attributed to proceeds from the disposal of investments, which contributed to a net cash inflow of $26.6 million for the year to date. This financial performance reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its cash flow amidst its investment in the Langer Heinrich Restart Project and the acquisition of Fission Uranium Corp.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PDN) stock is a Buy with a A$16.50 price target.

More about Paladin Energy Ltd

Paladin Energy Ltd is a company operating in the mining exploration industry, primarily focusing on uranium production and exploration. It is involved in the development and operation of uranium mines, with a market focus on energy resources.

Average Trading Volume: 4,878,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$3.12B

