Paladin Energy Ltd has announced that Joanne Palmer, an independent Non-Executive Director, will not seek re-election and will step down after the company’s Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. The company is actively searching for new Board candidates to meet strategic goals and enhance gender diversity.

